BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million
Dec 23 Cpi Property Group SA :
* On 21 December 2016 company acquired a portfolio of nine retail properties located in regions of Czech Republic anchored by Penny Market and Ahold
* On 23 December 2016 company disposed of a portfolio of nine smaller office properties located in regions of Czech Republic
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement
LONDON, Jan 25 - HSBC has appointed Iain MacKinnon as group treasurer, head of asset, liability and capital management, replacing Bryan Pascoe.