Dec 23 Italiaonline SpA :

* Says as of Jan. 1 2017 appoints Gabriella Fabotti as new CFO

* Gabriella Fabotti replaces Andrea Servo, who, following the termination of employment by mutual agreement, will hold the post of CFO until December. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)