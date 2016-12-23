Dec 23 Cinedigm Corp -
* Cinedigm - On Dec 22, co entered into exchange agreement
pursuant to which co issued 450,000 shares of its class A common
stock, warrants - SEC filing
* Cinedigm - Agreement to purchase 200,000 shares of common
stock in exchange for $3.4 million principal amount of co's 5.5%
convertible notes due 2035
* Cinedigm Corp- Warrants become exercisable six months
after issuance, have a five-year term, an exercise price of
$1.60 per share - SEC filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2i2QJs3)
