BRIEF-Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23 pct stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
Dec 23 Gea Technologies Ltd -
* Signed a letter of intent to purchase all of shares of Intelliconn Communication Solutions Inc of Saskatoon
* Gea Technologies Ltd- Purchase price of $19 million
* Gea Technologies Ltd- Shares shall be purchased through exchange of 1 share of intelliconn for 5 shares of Gea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.