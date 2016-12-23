BRIEF-Central Pacific Financial reports earnings Q4 earnings per share of$0.39
* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports earnings of $12.2 million for the fourth quarter and $47.0 million for the 2016 year
Dec 23 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :
* Highbridge Capital Management Reports 5.3 Pct passive stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc as of Dec. 13 Source text: (bit.ly/2ioIPpE) Further company coverage:
* Lakeland Financial reports record quarterly and annual net income
* Valley National Bancorp says net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $166.6 million for q4 of 2016 increased $10.3 million as compared to q3 of 2016