BRIEF-Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
Dec 23 Avexis Inc :
* RA Capital Management Reports 6.8 pct passive stake in Avexis Inc as of Dec. 14 Source text:(bit.ly/2hh1iqe) Further company coverage:
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
* Amphenol Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 record results and new stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports earnings of $12.2 million for the fourth quarter and $47.0 million for the 2016 year