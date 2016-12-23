BRIEF-Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111
Dec 23 Amyris Inc :
* Files to say its selling stockholder may offer 10 million shares of co's common stock from time to time - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2i3pqxC) Further company coverage:
* Amphenol Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 record results and new stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports earnings of $12.2 million for the fourth quarter and $47.0 million for the 2016 year