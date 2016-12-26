BRIEF-Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media's unit to set up JV to invest in U.S. firm
* Says unit plans to set up JV to invest in U.S. virtual reality firm Jaunt
Dec 26 Triton Holding Pcl
* Resolved to appoint Lertrat Ratanavanich to hold position of chairman of board of directors act for Pornchai Kranlert
* Passed resolution to appoint Louise Diskul Na Ayudhaya to hold the position of CEO act for M.L. Santidis Diskul Source text (reut.rs/2hFWLeC) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, Jan 25 Sri Lankan stocks fell for a third straight session on Wednesday to close at their lowest in nearly 10 months, dragged down by beverages and banking shares, as concerns over rising interest rates and ongoing political instability weighed on sentiment.
* Company and Alibaba Holding entered into framework agreement