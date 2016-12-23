Dec 23 Vocento SA :

* Says its unit, Diario ABC SL, has signed a deal with Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA to sell its building in Madrid for 35 million euros ($37 million) in a sale and leaseback contract for five years

* Capital gain from the transaction ascends to about 22.0 million euros Source text for Eikon:

