BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million
Dec 23 Vocento SA :
* Says its unit, Diario ABC SL, has signed a deal with Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA to sell its building in Madrid for 35 million euros ($37 million) in a sale and leaseback contract for five years
* Capital gain from the transaction ascends to about 22.0 million euros
($1 = 0.9573 euros)
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement
LONDON, Jan 25 - HSBC has appointed Iain MacKinnon as group treasurer, head of asset, liability and capital management, replacing Bryan Pascoe.