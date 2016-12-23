Dec 23 ABM Industries Inc -
* On Dec. 22, 2016, California Supreme Court rendered
decision in consolidated cases of Augustus, Hall and Davis v.
American Commercial Security Services
* ABM is considering filing a petition for rehearing with
California Supreme Court, which would be due on January 6, 2017
* Has not taken a reserve for Augustus case and is currently
assessing any change in light of decision of California Supreme
Court
* California Supreme Court held on-call,on-duty rest breaks
prohibited by California law,reversed court of appeal s judgment
on issue
Source text: (bit.ly/2ikOgJY)
