BRIEF-Freeport-McMoran reports Q4 and year ended Dec 31, 2016 results
* Freeport-McMoran reports fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results
Dec 23 Parexel International Corp:
* On December 23, 2016, Co entered into short term unsecured revolving credit facility- SEC filing
* All outstanding loans under facility mature on June 22, 2017
* Facility provides for loans in aggregate principal amount of up to $100 million at any time outstanding
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
* Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in early alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy