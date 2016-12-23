BRIEF-Freeport-McMoran reports Q4 and year ended Dec 31, 2016 results
* Freeport-McMoran reports fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results
Dec 23 Array Biopharma Inc :
* Array Biopharma -on December 22, 2016 entered into loan and security agreement providing for term loan in original principal amount of $15 million
* Array Biopharma -on December 22, 2016 entered into loan and security agreement providing for revolving line of credit of up to $5 million
* Array Biopharma Inc - loan agreement also provides for revolving line of credit of up to $5 million - SEC filing
* Array Biopharma -co requested issuance of letter of credit of $2.8 million to secure obligations under lease agreement for Boulder, Colorado facilities
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
* Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in early alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy