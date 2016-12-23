BRIEF-Freeport-McMoran reports Q4 and year ended Dec 31, 2016 results
* Freeport-McMoran reports fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results
Dec 23 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals -entered into employment agreement with Jeffrey Young pursuant to which Young will serve as co's new CFO effective Jan 1, 2017
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals - Young will succeed George O. Elston as Chief Financial Officer, principal financial officer, treasurer of co
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
* Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in early alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy