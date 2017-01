Dec 23 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc :

* Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc - on Dec 23, 2016, co's units entered into first amendment to credit agreement- SEC filing

* Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc - amendment extends $7.5 million revolving credit facility's maturity until December 23, 2017