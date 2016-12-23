Dec 23 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd

* Santacruz silver mining says terminated previously announced agreement in connection with sale of San Felipe project to Hermosillo Group

* Santacruz Silver mining says no payments pursuant to transaction have been made to date

* Santacruz Silver terminates San Felipe project sale

* Santacruz silver mining in discussions with Minera Hochschild Mexico, S.A. De C.V. Underlying property vendor

* Santacruz Silver discussions have been on-going with respect to revised payment terms however process has not led to payment schedule acceptable to co

* Discussions with Minera Hochschild Mexico, S.A. De C.V. For continued deferral of payment terms for San Felipe Project