BRIEF-Freeport-McMoran reports Q4 and year ended Dec 31, 2016 results
* Freeport-McMoran reports fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd
* Santacruz silver mining says terminated previously announced agreement in connection with sale of San Felipe project to Hermosillo Group
* Santacruz Silver mining says no payments pursuant to transaction have been made to date
* Santacruz Silver terminates San Felipe project sale
* Santacruz silver mining in discussions with Minera Hochschild Mexico, S.A. De C.V. Underlying property vendor
* Santacruz Silver discussions have been on-going with respect to revised payment terms however process has not led to payment schedule acceptable to co
* Discussions with Minera Hochschild Mexico, S.A. De C.V. For continued deferral of payment terms for San Felipe Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freeport-McMoran reports fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
* Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in early alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: