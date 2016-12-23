Dec 23 Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc :

* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc- note matures on December 20, 2017

* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc- on December 22, co, unit entered into a supplemental agreement

* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc - under agreement, YA II agreed to lend company $1 million pursuant to a secured promissory note