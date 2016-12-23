Dec 23 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Remaining $70 million of proceeds will be distributed to Hilton parent prior to consummation of spin-off of Co from Hilton parent

* On Dec 19, indirect subsidiary drew down $300 million under receivables loan agreement, dated as of May 9, 2013 - SEC filing

* About $230 million of proceeds used to repay intercompany debt owed by Co, units to certain units of Hilton Worldwide Holdings