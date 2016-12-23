BRIEF-Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
Dec 23 (Reuters) -
* Lockheed Martin CEO speaks with Trump, says she "gave him my personal commitment" to drive down F-35 program cost "aggressively" - CNBC
* Amphenol Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 record results and new stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports earnings of $12.2 million for the fourth quarter and $47.0 million for the 2016 year