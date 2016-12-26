BRIEF-Aethlon Medical to initiate brain injury study in former NFL players
* Researchers announce plans for study of candidate blood test to detect chronic traumatic encephalopathy (cte) in former nfl players
Dec 26 Lupin Ltd :
* Says Lupin receives tentative approval for generic Benicar tablets
* Olmesartan Medoximil tablets are indicated for treatment of hypertension, along or with other antihypertensive agents to lower blood pressure Source text: bit.ly/2ivhPou Further company coverage:
* Researchers announce plans for study of candidate blood test to detect chronic traumatic encephalopathy (cte) in former nfl players
* Cfo says plans to finance $5 billion share buyback with debt
* Uniqure appoints Alexander Kuta as senior vice president of regulatory affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: