UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 26 Orbit Exports Ltd
* Orbit Exports Ltd says board approves bonus issue
* Orbit Exports Ltd - reappointment of Pankaj Seth as MD, CEO
* Orbit Exports Ltd says board approves bonus issue in 1:1 ratio
* Orbit Exports Ltd says approves increase of authorised share capital to 350 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2i73AXI) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources