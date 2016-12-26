BRIEF-Lanhai Medical Investment to swing to net loss in 2016
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 520-630 million yuan in 2016 versus net profit of 24.1 million yuan ($3.50 million) year ago
Dec 26 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
* Issued a letter of comfort for an aggregate sum of 371.0 million rupees to ICICI Bank Limited Source text [Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has issued a Letter of Comfort for an aggregate sum of Rs. 37.10 crores to ICICI Bank Limited in connection with the sanction of credit facilities in favour of its step-down subsidiary, "Alliance Dental Care Limited, Chennai".] Further company coverage:
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 520-630 million yuan in 2016 versus net profit of 24.1 million yuan ($3.50 million) year ago
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it will buy back up to $5 billion worth of shares over the next 12 months and may spin off the Alcon eye care business as it navigates a tough year before an expected return to growth in 2018.
AMSTERDAM, Jan 25 The Netherlands is launching a global fund to help women access abortion services to compensate for U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on U.S. federal funding for foreign groups providing abortions or abortion support for family planning abroad.