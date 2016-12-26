Dec 26 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

* Issued a letter of comfort for an aggregate sum of 371.0 million rupees to ICICI Bank Limited Source text [Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has issued a Letter of Comfort for an aggregate sum of Rs. 37.10 crores to ICICI Bank Limited in connection with the sanction of credit facilities in favour of its step-down subsidiary, "Alliance Dental Care Limited, Chennai".]