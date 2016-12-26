GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ailing oil refineries
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
Dec 26 (Reuters) -
* Toridoll Holdings to invest as soon as this month in Shoryu - Nikkei
* Toridoll to spend around 1 billion yen to acquire nearly 40 percent of shares of Shoryu Holdings - Nikkei Source text: s.nikkei.com/2hnjnCW Further company coverage:
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
Jan 25 Novartis, lagging some other big drugmakers in the first wave of immunotherapy drugs that are revolutionising cancer treatment, hopes to catch up by focusing on the next wave of immune system-boosting medicines.
* Wartsilä and Carnival Corporation announce strategic performance-based partnership