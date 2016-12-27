Dec 27 Sm Investments Corp :

* Clarifies on news article entitled "SMIC considers issuing dollar bonds" posted in inquirer.net

* Clarifies that p50 billion shelf registration approved by Securities and Exchange Commission is denominated in Philippine pesos

* In addition to P50 billion shelf registration, can separately consider issuing U.S. dollar bond at an appropriate time in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: