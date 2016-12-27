UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 27 Sm Investments Corp :
* Clarifies on news article entitled "SMIC considers issuing dollar bonds" posted in inquirer.net
* Clarifies that p50 billion shelf registration approved by Securities and Exchange Commission is denominated in Philippine pesos
* In addition to P50 billion shelf registration, can separately consider issuing U.S. dollar bond at an appropriate time in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources