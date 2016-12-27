Dec 27 China Auto Electronics Group Ltd

* On 20 dec, Stirling Coleman Capital announced offeror held, controlled or agreed to acquire an aggregate of 1.27 billion shares

* Offeror will exercise right of compulsory acquisition to acquire all shares held by co

* Refers to offer document dated 8 nov in relation to mandatory unconditional cash offer by Stirling Coleman Capital

* Cash offer in document dated 8 Nov was by offeror THB Auto Electronics Ltd