UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 27 Food Empire Holdings Ltd
* HVPL entered into a loan agreement with Caffebene and K3 Private Equity Fund No.5
* Loan will be funded by HVPL through investment amount to be received from its joint venture partners
* HVPL agreed to extend to Caffebene an unsecured loan of KRW 11.06 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources