* Favorable results impact for Comptel due Indian tax authorities have refunded withholding taxes

* Has received withholding tax refunds regarding years 2007-2011

* Received amount of tax refunds and interest is about 3.7 million euros ($3.87 million)

* Has still about 0.9 million euros open receivables related to Indian withholding taxes after refunds