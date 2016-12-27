BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing
Dec 27 Endologix Inc
* Endologix announces temporary hold on AFX to resolve a manufacturing issue
* Company expects temporary hold to be lifted for some sizes in near future
* AFX manufacturing issue is unrelated to manufacturing process for Nellix and Ovation, which continue to be available in approved markets
* Temporary hold on AFX is not related to any reported events from physicians
* "continue to see very good commercial clinical results with latest versions of AFX and AFX2"
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500