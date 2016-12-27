BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
Dec 27 First Data Corp
* On Dec 23 gave notice to trustee for its 6.75 pct senior secured notes due 2020 that Co intends to redeem $1 billion of notes on Jan 24, 2017
* On Dec 22, filed certificate of retirement with secretary of state of State of Delaware to retire 175 million shares of class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500