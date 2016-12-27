Dec 27 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd :
* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth 150 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ichP05 Further company coverage:
Next In Financials
Ashford Prime, Sessa in talks to avoid proxy fight -sources
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.
BRIEF-ABS Ventures IX L.P reports 21.6 pct passive stake in Everbridge - SEC filing
* ABS Ventures IX L.P reports 21.6 percent passive stake in Everbridge Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jSHVng) Further company coverage: