Dec 27 Mybucks SA :
* Expects very strong growth in revenues and earnings for current financial year ending June 2017
* In FY a pre-tax profit (EBT) of 1.0 million euros ($1.04 million) with an after-tax loss of c. 0.6 million euros
* FY revenues increased by 7.6 million euros from 31.2 million euros to 38.9 million euros, recording a 24 pct growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9572 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Ashford Prime, Sessa in talks to avoid proxy fight -sources
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Real estate investment trust Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc is in settlement talks with Sessa Capital to avoid a second proxy fight with the hedge fund company, according to people familiar with the matter.
BRIEF-ABS Ventures IX L.P reports 21.6 pct passive stake in Everbridge - SEC filing
* ABS Ventures IX L.P reports 21.6 percent passive stake in Everbridge Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2jSHVng) Further company coverage: