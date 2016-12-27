Dec 27 Parmalat SpA :

* Sofil Sas launches takeover bid on 227,419,208 shares of Parmalat, corresponding to a 12.3 pct stake

* Aim of takeover bid is the acquisition of the whole share capital of Parmalat and its delisting

* Sofil to pay 2.80 euros ($2.92) per each tendered share

* Sofil already owns a 87.7 pct stake in Parmalat Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9574 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)