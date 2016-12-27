Dec 27 VTB :
* 11-Month net profit 45.5 billion roubles ($746.93 million) versus 3.0 billion roubles year ago
* Says 11-month net interest income at 378.1 billion roubles, up 48.3 pct versus year ago
* Says 11-month total provision charges at 177.2 billion roubles, up 13.2 pct versus year ago
* NPL ratio was 6.8 pct of total gross loans at November 30, down 10 bps month-on-month and up 50 bps year-to-date Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 60.9162 roubles)
