Dec 27 Maxis Bhd

* Signed a share purchase agreement with MBNS Multimedia Technologies to acquire 25% interest in Advanced Wireless Technologies Sdn Bhd

* Deal for purchase consideration of 15.8 million rgt

* Transaction also will not have any material effect on the EPS, Net Assets Per Share or gearing of Maxis for FY ending Dec 31