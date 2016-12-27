BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
Dec 27 BOC Aviation Ltd :
* Unit has entered into agreement with Airbus on 27 December 2016
* Aggregate list price of Airbus Aircraft is approximately US$490 million
* Boc Aviation (Cayman) has agreed to purchase five A320-200 aircraft from Airbus
* Difference between actual price and list price of Airbus Aircraft will mainly affect depreciation of Airbus Aircraft in future operating costs of co
* Transaction will be funded through cash on hand, proceeds of loans or other borrowings by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.