BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - CRL indicated that armstrong should make further changes to label and packaging for Primatene Mist
* Amphastar Pharma - intend to continue to work with fda to address their concerns in CRL by middle of 2017 and bring Primatene Mist back to OTC market
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter for Primatene Mist
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - Amphastar is evaluating content of letter and plans further discussions with FDA
* Amphastar Pharma - CRL indicated that armstrong should conduct another human factor validation study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500