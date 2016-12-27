BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Apollo Investment Corp
* Amended & restated facility has lender commitments of $1.14 billion
* Final maturity date of amended & restated facility is december 22, 2021
* On dec 22, co amended and restated its senior secured, multi-currency, revolving credit facility
* Facility allows co to seek additional commitments from new and existing lenders in future for up to $1.97 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.