Dec 27 Apollo Investment Corp

* Amended & restated facility has lender commitments of $1.14 billion

* Final maturity date of amended & restated facility is december 22, 2021

* On dec 22, co amended and restated its senior secured, multi-currency, revolving credit facility

* Facility allows co to seek additional commitments from new and existing lenders in future for up to $1.97 billion