Dec 27 Mimedx Group Inc :

* Mimedx announces preliminary investigation findings

* Mimedx Group Inc- company does not anticipate any material effect on company's financial statements resulting from investigation findings

* Mimedx - committee advised board it has found no credible evidence to indicate that any changes to previously issued financial statements are necessary

* Mimedx Group - audit committee of board reported preliminary findings of investigation regarding allegations made by two former employees against co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: