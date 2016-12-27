U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 3 pct in Dec - ELFA
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Dec 27 Oxley Holdings Ltd
* Co and unit, Oxley Wharf Property Ltd have entered into agreement relating to sale to Notting Hill Home Ownership Ltd and Notting Hill Housing Trust
* Company will guarantee vendor's obligations as provided in agreement
* Deal for aggregate consideration of GBP156.2 million
* Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on eps for current financial year ending 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.
Jan 25 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) will announce within days that it is taking another multi-billion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities, Sky News reported on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2jStQWD