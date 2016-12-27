BRIEF-Chorus reaches an agreement with Crown Fibre Holdings
* Has reached an agreement with Crown Fibre Holdings to extend its ultra-fast broadband (ufb) rollout to a further 169 areas
Dec 27 Verte SA :
* Signs 466,000 zloty ($110,393) net deal with Praktiker Polska sp. z o.o. for the delivery of products
Jan 25 Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 80, a representative said.
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.