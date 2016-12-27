BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 27 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :
* On Dec 26, 2016, co ceased discussions with noteholders on possible consensual restructuring of co's capital structure
* Co continues to analyze various strategic alternatives to proactively address its liquidity and capital structure - SEC filing
* Estimates to have cash balance in low $30 million range,additional $12 million of liquidity available in credit facility at Dec 31 Source text - (bit.ly/2htBqZO) Further company coverage:
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.