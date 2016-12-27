U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 3 pct in Dec - ELFA
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Dec 27 BankNordik P/F :
* Lowers FY 2016 guidance due to extraordinary insurance claims in December
* To lower group's 2016 guidance on profit before impairment charges net of reinsurance, non-recurring items, value adjustments, and tax to 165-180 million Danish crowns
* Says net impairment charges on loans for 2016 are still expected to be less than in 2015
* Says guidance is subject to uncertainty and its FY results will depend on final settling of insurance claims, net of reinsurance, economic conditions in general, including possible central bank monetary policy measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1145 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.
Jan 25 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) will announce within days that it is taking another multi-billion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities, Sky News reported on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2jStQWD