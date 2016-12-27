Dec 27 Polaris Capital Pcl

* Company will purchase shares of Day Poets Co., Ltd. Of 490,000 shares, representing 70% of the paid-up capital of Day Poets Co

* Will purchase 245,000 shares from Thailand Food Logistics Co and 245,000 shares from Thanavarin Company

* Deal for a total of 308.7 million baht

* Buyer is polaris capitol limited