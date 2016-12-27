BRIEF-Kiwi Property secures a new 15-year lease
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Polaris Capital Pcl
* Company will purchase shares of Day Poets Co., Ltd. Of 490,000 shares, representing 70% of the paid-up capital of Day Poets Co
* Will purchase 245,000 shares from Thailand Food Logistics Co and 245,000 shares from Thanavarin Company
* Deal for a total of 308.7 million baht
* Buyer is polaris capitol limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.