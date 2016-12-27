BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 27 Nikkei:
* Ito En's overseas operating profit is expected to grow 35 percent to around 2.5 billion yen ($21.2 million) in the year ending April 2017 - Nikkei
* Ito En Ltd's sales are seen falling 3 percent to roughly 35 billion yen in the year ending April 2017 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2hkMjZn) Further company coverage:
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.