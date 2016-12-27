BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 27 Nikkei:
* Negotiations related to Hitachi Koki's sale to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts are in the final stages - Nikkei
* Official agreement between Hitachi and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts could be reached next month - Nikkei
* After Kohlberg Kravis Roberts' acquisition of Hitachi Koki, Hitachi Koki would be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section - Nikkei
* Hitachi Ltd intends to sell power tools unit Hitachi Koki to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts in deal estimated to exceed 150 billion yen - Nikkei
* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts plans to purchase all of Hitachi Koki's outstanding shares through a tender offer - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2inHQXt] Further company coverage:
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.