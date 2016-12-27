BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 27 Spark Energy Inc:
* Spark Energy Inc. announces $25.0 million subordinated debt facility
* Company intends to draw down $5.0 million under new facility prior to December 31, 2016
* Plans to use facility for growth initiatives, capital optimization, including, subject to lender approval, stock buybacks
* Facility will bear a fixed annual interest rate of 5.0% and will have a tenor of three-and-one-half years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.