BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 27 (Reuters) -
* DDR Corp director Alexander Otto reports open market purchase of 84,000 shares of co's common stock on Dec 22 & Dec 23 - SEC filing
* DDR Corp director Alexander Otto held 42,687,920 shares of co's common stock at end of the transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2hu2p7K) Further company coverage:
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.