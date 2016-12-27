Dec 27 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc :
* Order granting preliminary approval to proposed settlement
by plaintiff City of Riviera Beach General Employees' Retirement
System
* Pursuant to Court's order, Court will hold hearing for
settlement's final approval on March 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. - SEC
filing
* Superior Court of California for County of Contra Costa
issued order in action for , Case No. C-15-00140
* Order granting preliminary approval to proposed settlement
by nominal defendant Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
* Court's preliminary approval to proposed settlement by
defendants Norman Schwartz, Alice Schwartz, Louis Drapeau,
Deborah Neff,Albert Hillman
Source text: (bit.ly/2hL3CUn)
