Dec 27 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc :

* Order granting preliminary approval to proposed settlement by plaintiff City of Riviera Beach General Employees' Retirement System

* Pursuant to Court's order, Court will hold hearing for settlement's final approval on March 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. - SEC filing

* Superior Court of California for County of Contra Costa issued order in action for , Case No. C-15-00140

* Order granting preliminary approval to proposed settlement by nominal defendant Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

* Court's preliminary approval to proposed settlement by defendants Norman Schwartz, Alice Schwartz, Louis Drapeau, Deborah Neff,Albert Hillman Source text: (bit.ly/2hL3CUn) Further company coverage: