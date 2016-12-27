EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 27 Neogen Corp
* Neogen - on December 27, 2016, Neogen Corporation annouced that it has acquired Brazil-based Rogama Industria e Comercio Ltda
* Neogen Corp - consideration for purchase, which was from existing cash balances, was approximately $13 million
* As per deal, Rogama's operations will be managed by Neogen's Brazil-based Neogen do Brasil subsidiary Source text: (bit.ly/2hlE1Ab) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.