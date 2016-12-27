Dec 27 Neogen Corp

* Neogen - on December 27, 2016, Neogen Corporation annouced that it has acquired Brazil-based Rogama Industria e Comercio Ltda

* Neogen Corp - consideration for purchase, which was from existing cash balances, was approximately $13 million

* As per deal, Rogama's operations will be managed by Neogen's Brazil-based Neogen do Brasil subsidiary