EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 27 Ensign Group Inc
* The ensign group purchases fifteen wisconsin assisted living assets
* Ensign group inc - ceo christensen also reiterated that ensign is actively seeking and negotiating several other transactions to acquire real estate
* Acquisition was made using cash from company's revolver effective december 21, 2016
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.