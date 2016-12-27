BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 27 Encore Capital Group
* Encore Capital Group Inc - on December 20, 2016, co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Third restated credit agreement provides for an increase in revolving credit facility from $742.6 million to $781.7 million
* Encore Capital Group Inc - amendment to agreement provides for increase in term loan facility from $158.8 million to $166.4 million
* Encore Capital Group - restated credit agreement still provides for accordion feature for co to increase senior secured credit facilities by $250.0 million
* Encore Capital Group Inc - including accordion feature, maximum amount that can be borrowed under restated credit agreement is approximately $1.2 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2ibHPpE) Further company coverage:
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.